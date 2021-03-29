Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov called China “a terrible challenge and a huge threat” for the United States. According to the senator, Washington will not be able to reach an agreement with Beijing on a new world order. Pushkov wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Thus, a member of the Federation Council commented on the call of the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to conclude an agreement with China. According to the diplomat, otherwise the world will face a confrontation similar to the one that preceded the First World War.

Pushkov noted that Washington and its Western partners are not ready to build relations with other powers, taking into account their interests. In addition, the senator recalled the recent statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who stressed the need to build a dialogue with Beijing from a position of strength.

“Not only for Democrats, but also for Republicans, China is not a partner, but a terrible challenge and a huge threat. (…) The deal presupposes taking into account the interests of the partner, and for the current ruling forces in the United States, this is anathema. They believe only in those deals when the muzzle of their Colt is put to the counterparty’s head, and such a deal with China is impossible, “said Pushkov.

Earlier, Blinken, in an interview with CNN, announced the adoption by the United States of serious measures against Russia, in whose actions Washington sees aggression.