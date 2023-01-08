Senator Pushkov spoke about the split in Germany due to the supply of offensive weapons to Kyiv

Deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv provoked a split in Germany. About it in my Telegram channel told Senator Alexei Pushkov.

So the politician commented on the poll of the Bild newspaper, in which 49 percent of the inhabitants of Germany opposed the supply of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. “Germany is split between those who are aware of the possible consequences of supplying offensive weapons to Ukraine and those who have been brainwashed so that false abstractions have replaced their sense of reality,” he wrote.

Earlier, 49 percent of Germans who participated in a survey by the INSA Public Opinion Research Institute considered the decision of the German government to transfer the Marder BMP to Ukraine a mistake. According to the poll, 40 percent of German citizens support the decision to transfer military equipment, and 38 percent felt that tanks and other equipment needed by the Ukrainian army should be included in the supplies. A total of 1,001 adult respondents took part in the survey.