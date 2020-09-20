Senator Alexei Pushkov spoke about the prospects for the coming to power of the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to Pushkov, if Biden wins the elections or seizes power in the United States, the United States will begin to impose its “values ​​and ideals” on all countries of the world. He also noted that it is Russia that will be the “first target of attack” for the Democrats, since billionaire George Soros is behind Biden’s coalition.

In addition, the senator called the opponents of the current US President Donald Trump “the neoliberal-Trotskyist coalition plus BLM (Black Lives Matter)”. He added that Biden’s “infernal coalition” will not recognize Trump’s victory in the elections anyway and will try to seize power, regardless of the voting results.

Earlier, Pushkov commented on the US statement about Russian interference in the upcoming presidential elections. According to the senator, such a reaction from the United States is a cynical electoral manipulation and a game on the fears imposed on American voters. At the same time, he noted that Washington is worried about the increased role of Moscow in geopolitical affairs.