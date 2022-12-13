Senator Pushkov called neo-colonialism the only chance for the West to maintain dominance

The only chance for the West to maintain its dominance in the world is a new type of neo-colonialism, said Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to the politician, the leading countries of the West are losing their leadership in world economic ratings. The politician cited as an example the publication of the CNBC channel that India by 2030 could become the third economy in the world, displacing Japan and Germany. According to Pushkov, there will gradually be “the displacement of the centers of power of the Western world from the first positions of the world economy.” According to him, later these states will also leave the leading positions in world politics.

“Under these conditions, the only chance for the Western world is to turn the developing world into a “new West”, in the sense of integrating its elites and middle class into the ideology, mass culture and psychological matrix of the West,” the senator said. According to him, “in fact, we are talking about a new type of neo-colonialism.”

Earlier, Pushkov called Western leaders the most surprised by the sanctions against Russia. He acknowledged that Western restrictive measures create certain difficulties for Russia, but stressed that, to the surprise of the authorities of Western countries, because of this, they had to face no less problems.