Parting with Russia has surprising consequences, in particular, for Lithuania and Latvia. This was announced on January 2 by Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov, commenting on the advice of the Lithuanian energy supplier Elektrum Lietuva to boil less water.

According to data published in Telegram Sputnik Near Abroad, the supplier also recommended that citizens lower the temperature in the room to +16 degrees and listen to music quieter. Also among the recommendations is to lower the brightness of the TV and use the refrigerator, dishwasher only when they are fully loaded.

“And was it worth“ to integrate in Europe ”for this? And most importantly – to completely quarrel with the main supplier of energy resources in Europe? To save on everything, lower the temperature and freeze? ” – the senator asked questions on Telegram.

Pushkov also added that parting with Russia has surprising consequences for Lithuania and Latvia – from the sale of railways to depopulation.

Earlier, on December 30, it became known that for the first time since October 2021, gas extraction from underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe turned out to be lower than injected into them. Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities amounted to only 223.3 million cubic meters. m, while the injection exceeded 278.5 million cubic meters. m.

On December 29, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the full readiness of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to start operation. In response, Putin said that the launch of the SP-2 would lead to a decrease in gas prices in Europe.