Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov said in his Telegram-channel, about which Russia is dreaming of US President Joe Biden.

“Biden dreams of the Russia of the 90s, that is, of a dependent and obsequious Russia, similar to Ukraine. But Russia cannot be returned there: this is in the past, “the senator wrote. At the same time, Pushkov urged Biden to “stop dreaming,” stressing that his hopes would not come true.

Earlier, Alexei Pushkov assessed the admission of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Washington was taking actions that undermined the existing world order. The senator stressed that these statements have a “crafty” meaning. According to him, the United States is not declaring about the UN Charter or international law, but about some kind of tacit and nowhere fixed order, which they are trying to impose on the whole world.