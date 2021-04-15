US President Joe Biden sends Russia a “small conciliatory signal” by canceling the entry of two destroyers into the Black Sea. This opinion was expressed on April 15 in his Telegram channel by Senator Alexei Pushkov.

“Probably, Biden is sending Moscow a small conciliatory signal: on April 14, closer to midnight, the United States canceled the passage of two of its warships to the Black Sea, which was what Turkey was notified of,” he wrote.

According to Pushkov, Biden, at a minimum, needs the participation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the online climate summit.

“We also need the consent of the President of Russia to a summit meeting. So Biden wants to establish the new “world leadership” of the United States. Without a meeting with Putin, it will not work out, ”the senator said.

As Izvestia sources in the military department reported on April 14, the US Navy destroyers Donald Cook and Roosevelt suspended their movement towards the Black Sea. They changed their route and entered the island of Crete, where they spent the whole day.

On April 13, a telephone conversation took place between Putin and Biden, initiated by the American side. The presidents discussed relations between Moscow and Washington, as well as a number of important international issues.

In the conversation, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to building stable and predictable relations with the Russian Federation in accordance with the interests of the United States and proposed to hold a summit meeting to discuss a set of issues facing the countries.

On the same day, the UN welcomed an open dialogue between Moscow and Washington. The organization noted that the conversation was necessary to maintain peace and security.

The United States offered to hold a meeting between Putin and Biden in one of the European countries. The press service of the Munich Security Conference said it would “feel honored” to start organizing talks between Russia and the United States.

Finland and the Czech Republic also expressed their readiness to provide a platform for the meeting of the leaders of the two states.