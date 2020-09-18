On the issue of the crash of the Tu-154 plane near Smolensk with President Lech Kaczynski on board, Poland is spreading conspiracy theories and speculation, said Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

In his Telegram, the senator criticized Warsaw’s attempts to blame Russian air traffic controllers for the crash.

Pushkov noted that the tragedy happened 10 years ago. And both Russian and Polish investigations have established for certain the reasons for the crash. However, Warsaw refutes its own data, building conspiracy theories.

The senator recalled that according to the transcript of the negotiations, the Polish pilots decided to land the plane in low visibility conditions, despite the warning of the dispatchers and their call to go around.

He stressed that the version of the explosion on board and at the same time the accusations against the dispatchers are mutually exclusive things.

“In Warsaw, however, the current government does not want to admit the obvious guilt of the Polish pilots. At the same time, in Poland, one version refutes the other: if Warsaw wants to arrest Russian dispatchers and blame them, it means that they reject the version of the terrorist attack on board the plane, which is being promoted by the ex-Minister of Defense of Poland Macherewicz, “Pushkov wrote on 17 September.

In comments “Parlamentskaya Gazeta” the member of the Federation Council added that Warsaw’s actions are explained by the desire to “pour oil” into the fire of the anti-Russian campaign and “to give the actions of the Polish authorities the appearance of protecting national interests.”

A Tu-154 with Kaczynski on board crashed while landing at Smolensk-Severny airport on April 10, 2010. 96 people died. According to the conclusions of the IAC, the board came in for landing in poor visibility conditions, the crew also made a mistake.

On July 30, Warsaw presented a film about the re-investigation of the causes of the disaster. It claims that the crash was the result of planned explosions on board.

At the same time, the final report on the investigation has not yet been provided.

On September 16, the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office initiated the arrest procedure for three Russian air traffic controllers who were working at the time of the accident. They are accused of deliberately provoking a disaster.

Moscow accused Poland of escalating Russophobic hysteria.