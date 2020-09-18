The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov reacted sharply to Warsaw’s desire to arrest Russian dispatchers and blame them for the plane crash of Polish President Lech Kaczynski.

According to him, Poland’s accusations against dispatchers from Russia refute the version of a terrorist attack on board the plane, promoted by former Defense Minister Anthony Macherevich.

“Dispatchers, by definition, cannot have anything to do with the terrorist attack. That is, if Warsaw accuses the dispatchers, it means that the version of the explosion has been finally recognized as false and rejected by Warsaw itself, ”the senator’s Telegram channel said.

He noted that the current government does not want to admit the obvious guilt of the Polish pilots.

Earlier, the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office announced its intention to initiate the procedure for the arrest of Russian dispatchers who worked at the Smolensk-Severny airfield during the crash of the Polish leader’s airliner.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Warsaw to stop “persecuting Russian dispatchers.” Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, said that the Kremlin reacted “negatively” to Poland’s initiative to persecute them.