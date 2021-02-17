A member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov on Wednesday, February 17, commented on the activity of US Vice President Kamala Harris in foreign policy.

According to him, the behavior of a politician may indicate that she intends to become the next American president.

“Kamala Harris is already preparing for the presidency: Biden did not have time to enter the White House, as she already communicates with foreign leaders with might and main,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The senator stressed that Harris’ activity and ambition were a plus for Biden during the elections, but may become a minus after them.

On the eve of the portal The National Pulse reported that Harris is conducting telephone conversations with world leaders instead of Biden.

So, on the eve of the White House said that it was Harris who spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier, the politician had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The fact that the vice president is establishing contacts with world leaders just weeks after the new administration came “looks odd,” analysts said. Harris’ behavior casts doubt on Biden’s ability to fulfill his duties as head of state, the author of the article believes.

The fact that Harris could become President of the United States in 2025, Pushkov said earlier in February, pointing out that intrigue and split in the Republican Party due to the impeachment process of the former American leader Donald Trump may leave the Republicans no chance to put their representative in the main seat of the country. …

The US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States on January 7. His inauguration took place on January 20. He took an oath of allegiance to the constitution and the country. Kamala Harris became Vice President. After the Democrat was sworn in, 21 artillery volleys were fired over Capitol Hill. At the ceremony, Biden announced that democracy had won with his election to the presidency.