The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov on Twitter commented on the decision of the Russian Federation to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

“Germany expressed regret over Russia’s withdrawal from the Don. But, I think, most of all they regret in Washington, where, perhaps, they hoped that the Russian Federation would remain in the treaty, and the United States would continue to use it, receiving the necessary information from the allies, ”he wrote.

On the eve of the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement about Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty. The ministry noted that on November 22 last year, the United States withdrew from the agreement, undermining the role of the Don “as a tool for building confidence and security.” The Russian side put forward proposals to renew the treaty on new terms, but they did not receive support from Washington.

Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev blamed the collapse of the Open Skies Treaty on the United States and its NATO allies. Earlier, the decision of the Russian side was assessed by representatives of NATO and the Foreign Ministry of a number of states.

So, Germany, Great Britain and France expressed regret and called on Russia to reconsider its decision. The US authorities have not yet commented on the information about the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the treaty.