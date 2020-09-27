The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov believes that the Ukrainian authorities are horrified that Belarus has chosen proximity to Russia.

“What a horror, Lukashenka chose Russia and Putin! Did Kuleba really expect him to choose Kiev as his support ?! ” – wrote the senator on Twitter, commenting on the statement of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba about the rapprochement between Belarus and Russia.

“Kiev has no money, no influence, and decisions are made for it in the United States,” he explained.

Earlier, Kuleba said that Kiev sees “off-scale risks” in the choice of President Alexander Lukashenko to strengthen cooperation with the Russian side.

Recall that the presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission of the republic, 80.1 percent of voters voted for Lukashenko. The opposition did not agree with the election results. After the results were announced, mass protests began in the country.