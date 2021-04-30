Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov pointed to the double standards of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy towards the Nazis. He wrote about this on April 30 on his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Friday, the office of the Ukrainian leader condemned holding in Kiev “March of embroidered shirts” to the anniversary of the creation of the SS division “Galicia” by the Nazis during the Second World War.

In response, Pushkov asked the question, “how can you worship Bender and Shukhevych, rehabilitate criminals from the UPA-UNSO (banned in the Russian Federation)” and at the same time condemn the march in honor of the SS Galicia division.

“These are the same phenomena. There is only one explanation: the first is for internal consumption, the second is for external consumption. Here, they say, you look there, in Israel, Germany, Austria, London – we condemn. In fact, this is a circus, ”the senator said.

According to him, this situation confirms that “Zelensky didn’t have any principles, and he doesn’t,” but only “fiddling about in an attempt to please”.

On April 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the glorification of the SS troops after the “March of embroidered shirts”, which took place in Kiev two days ago. The department pointed out the inadmissibility of justifying Nazi crimes.

On the same day, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, Vadim Rabinovich, filed a complaint with the police because of the march. He clarified that he demanded to open a criminal case.