Ukraine, as a new formation, lacks historical legitimacy, and Ukrainian politicians cannot come to terms with the fact that their country is just a fragment of the USSR, said Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

On the eve of the former head of the SBU, Colonel-General Igor Smeshko, said that the territory of present-day Ukraine has been a metropolis since ancient times, and all the other lands of Rus adjoined it. At the same time, it was the Ukrainians who allegedly brought European culture to the lands up to Vladivostok.

“In Ukraine, provincial politicians, generals and diplomats are simply raving about the“ Ukrainian empire ”and the“ civilizing role of Ukraine ”in relation to Russia … The reason is clear: Ukraine as a new formation is very lacking in historical legitimacy. In other words, on what basis does it exist at all? ” – wrote Pushkov on October 18 in Telegram.

The senator noted that it is difficult for a Ukrainian nationalist to come to terms with the fact that Ukraine is only a part of the disintegrated USSR, since within its modern borders – with Kharkov, Odessa, Nikolaev, Kherson and Donbass, it “has never existed even in myths and legends.”

According to Pushkov, the countries of Central Asia pair themselves with Genghis Khan or Tamerlane, and in history Ukraine has nothing to cling to except for the “ancient Ukrainian princes” invented by ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

“The Principality of Galicia was, but it’s not easy to lead Ukraine from there, because it drives it westward, to the Carpathian lands and regions far from the sea and even from Kiev, not to mention the Black Sea,” the politician said.

In his opinion, because of this, Ukraine is inventing a never-existed “empire” and “ancient Ukrainian ports” on the Black Sea, with which even Ancient Rome traded.

In June 2019, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that in Sevastopol, the Ukrainian trident was seen a thousand years before the Russian tricolor.