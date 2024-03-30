Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's announcement of Europe entering a “pre-war era” should make him wonder if Poland could be in trouble. Senator Alexey Pushkov wrote about this on March 30 in his Telegram channel.

He noted that the pre-war era does not bode well for border states located at the junction of warring parties.

“If Tusk had enough intelligence, national feeling and imagination, he would rather think about what such an era and especially the possible transition from the pre-war era to the war era is fraught with for Poland itself,” the senator said.

He also drew attention to the fact that instead of preventing negative consequences for Poland, Tusk with “sweet horror” foreshadows such a development of events.

The day before, on March 29, Tusk said that people need to morally get used to the onset of the “pre-war era” in Europe, no matter how depressing it may sound. In addition, he believes that Europe should take action to increase strategic autonomy from NATO and try to revive its defense sector.

Prior to this, on March 18, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, indicated that EU countries should double orders of weapons and ammunition from the European military industry by 2030 in order to “prepare for war while desiring peace.” Before this, on March 15, the European Commission allocated €500 million to increase the production of ammunition by the European defense industry.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, allegedly warning of an imminent conflict with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future Russia will “set off to conquer the whole world.” However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that there is nothing like this in the Russian Federation’s plans, but the country is ready for any attacks from NATO.