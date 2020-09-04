Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the statement of the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent, who threatened the Russian Federation with consequences for the “use of force” in Belarus.

Earlier, a State Department spokesman said that relations between Moscow and Washington could become even worse than in the past four years.

On his official Twitter page, Pushkov said that Kent’s statement is a form of pressure on the Russian Federation.

According to the senator, the United States views the situation in Belarus from the point of view of the weakening of Russia’s position.

“The State Department claims that Belarus is not talking about geopolitical competition between the US and Russia, and immediately comes out with threats to Moscow, which speak of the opposite,” the parliamentarian stressed.

Earlier, Alexei Pushkov expressed the opinion that Poland is trying to draw Belarus into its zone of influence.