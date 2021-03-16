Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in his Twitter-account reacted sharply to the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the anniversary of the referendum on the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

“It was not the 2014 referendum in Crimea that was fake – Zelensky himself was and is fake, promising one thing as a presidential candidate, but doing something completely different,” the senator said.

According to Pushkov, because of this, the level of support for Zelensky in Ukraine fell fourfold. “And his Crimean Platform is doomed to failure,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the annexation of Crimea to Russia, said that the Ukrainian authorities intend to unite the world on the basis of the Crimean Platform in order to return the peninsula. “Seven years ago, Russia staged a fake referendum in Crimea. For the first time after the illegal annexation, Ukraine has prepared a Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of the peninsula. We are uniting the world on the basis of the Crimean Platform in order to return Ukrainian goods to Ukraine, ”he said.

In September 2020, the Ukrainian leader presented the concept of the Crimean Platform to the UN and invited the international community to join the initiative. With the help of it, Kiev intends to tackle the problems of the economy and ecology, “the protection of the rights of the Crimean people and the de-occupation of the peninsula.” The first summit at the site is scheduled for August 2021 in Kiev.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted in the region supported such a decision. Ukraine, the countries of the European Union and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote and called the reunification of Crimea with mainland Russia an annexation. Moscow denies these accusations and insists that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.