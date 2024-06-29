Pushkov: after the Biden-Trump debate, a political drama is brewing in the US

After the debate between current US President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump, a political drama is brewing in the North American country. This development of events was predicted by Senator Alexey Pushkov in his Telegram-channel.

“A major political drama is brewing in the US due to Biden’s obvious inability to lead the country. The ‘black swan’ before your eyes is Joe Biden himself, dying, in Tucker Carlson’s apt, albeit evil, expression, on live television. He is the ‘black swan,'” Pushkov wrote.

Earlier, the editorial board of The New York Times newspaper called on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election race, and the Democratic Party to admit that he should not run for president and to find a replacement for him.

The pre-election televised debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was broadcast by CNN. The rivals agreed only on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine. It was noted that the parties held out without mutual insults for 20 minutes.

The channel later found out that Biden’s speech had caused panic in the Democratic Party. According to it, Democrats were concerned that Biden looked unfavorable compared to his opponent and had failed to regain the trust of Americans. Following the debate, the question of whether Biden should remain the Democratic presidential candidate was privately raised.