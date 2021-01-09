Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov told what, in his opinion, foreign policy will be pursued by the elected US President Joe Biden. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

The politician predicted the country’s confrontation with China and Russia, since they are viewed as ideological, political and geo-economic opponents.

At the same time, Pushkov stresses, the United States realizes that it cannot cope on its own, and therefore wants to create a “global coalition of democracies.”