Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov in his Telegram-channel predicted the fate of the play “The Wonderful Georgian” with the participation of TV presenter Olga Buzova, commenting on the statement of the Artistic Director of the Moscow Art Theater Eduard Boyakov about a standing ovation in the theater.

According to Pushkov, audience applause is not a decisive factor. “I saw such a standing ovation at the Bolshoi Theater at the scandalous Children of Rosenthal,” the politician wrote, adding that a couple of months later “the mediocre, vulgar opera was filmed by the management of the theater in the absence of spectators.”

Earlier, Pushkov called for the renaming of the Moscow Art Academic Theater (MKHAT) named after Gorky after the singer Olga Buzova played on its stage in the play The Wonderful Georgian. “The star of the Moscow Art Theater Buzov sounds monstrous, even with all the sarcasm of this phrase. It’s time to rename the theater, ”Pushkov expressed his opinion.

Buzova herself called the performance with her participation the main premiere of the year and the main achievement of her life, since this “fulfilled the dream of a 16-year-old girl.” In the production of Buzova, she plays the role of the cabaret singer Bella Chantal. As the artistic director of the theater Eduard Boyakov explained, the performance needed “the image of a person who belongs to mass culture, in fact, beginning to dictate the media agenda, gaining incredible power.”