The appointment of Victoria Nuland as US Deputy Secretary of State is a signal that under the elected head of state Joe Biden, the American authorities are preparing for a deterioration in relations with Russia. This was announced on January 17 by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

“The American magazine The National Interest is realistic about the situation. The magazine calls the appointment of Victoria Nuland a signal that under Biden, the United States is preparing for a further deterioration in relations with Russia. With this appointment, Biden is sending an overt message to Moscow, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Pushkov also noted that the American authorities “are not preparing anything good for Russia,” adding that if it were otherwise, she would not have been appointed to this post.

On the eve of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that the Russian authorities are ready for a mutually respectful dialogue with the new US administration, but do not expect a sharp improvement in relations.

In addition, she added that after the past events, the American system has demonstrated its archaism and deepest crisis.

On the same day, the journalists of The National Interest expressed the opinion that the appointment of the former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland to the post of Deputy Secretary of State of the United States may indicate a possible deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia during the Biden administration. Nuland had not previously been particularly loyal to the Russian Federation, in particular, calling for more painful sanctions against Moscow.