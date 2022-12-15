Germany could become Europe’s new “sick man” with its current energy policy. This opinion was expressed on December 15 by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

He left the corresponding comment in his Telegram channel in response to the publication Reuterswhich says that Germany has spent more than €440 billion to maintain its energy system, but this may not be enough.

The article, in particular, notes that against the background of the onset of the first winter in 50 years without Russian gas, Europe’s leading economy, represented by Germany, “turned out to be at the mercy of the weather.”

“With the current energy policy, Germany has every chance of becoming the new “sick man,” Pushkov wrote.

On December 9, the head of German gas regulator BNetzA, Klaus Müller, said that households and businesses in Germany should turn off their heating completely to save gas. In his opinion, Germany needs to reduce gas consumption by at least 20% in order to compensate for the loss of Russian supplies.

On November 29, the head of the Energy and Climate Committee of the German Bundestag, a representative of the Left Party, Klaus Ernst, said that Germany has no real alternatives to Russian gas, an agreement on the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar will cover only 3% of the country’s needs.

On November 27, it was reported that residents of Germany in 2023 should expect a sharp increase in electricity prices. For example, from January one of the electricity suppliers in Cologne will start charging twice as much for 1 kWh for basic supply. This is how companies try to pass on price increases to end consumers.

Prior to this, on November 25, Renate Künast, co-chair of the Green Party in the German Bundestag, complained that due to the authorities’ savings on electricity, it became so cold in the parliament building that she had to wear a down jacket.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the erroneous energy policy of the West over a number of previous years led to the energy crisis in Europe.

Germany and other European countries faced an unprecedented increase in gas and electricity prices due to the policy of reducing energy imports from Russia, which was taken by Western countries as a measure of pressure on the Russian Federation after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass.

