Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the impeachment process over former US President Donald Trump.

In his opinion, at the moment impeachment “does not appear,” although the republican “anti-Trump wing” is intriguing against the ex-president.

“Split and intrigue among Republicans can knock out of their hands any chance of winning in 2024. And then they will be powerless to watch as Kamala Harris will enter the White House as president in 2025, ”Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel…

Earlier on February 9, it became known that the Upper House of the US Congress voted for the constitutionality of the process to impeach Trump.

The day before, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment against him an unconstitutional political theater of the Democrats and called on the Senate to acquit the ex-president. In response, prosecutors from the US House of Representatives said that Trump on the day of the riots at the Capitol deliberately incited his supporters to mutiny and therefore should be convicted as part of the impeachment process.

The US House of Representatives voted on January 13 to pass a resolution to impeach Trump for “inciting insurgency.”

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice and the only one to stand trial since leaving the White House.

Trump supporters rioted Washington on January 6, breaking into the Capitol to thwart the approval of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. During the clashes with the police, dozens of people were injured on both sides, five people were killed, including one of the law enforcement officers.