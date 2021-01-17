The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov expressed the opinion that US President-elect Joe Biden would “use” Ukraine against Russia to a greater extent within the framework of the foreign policy course. RIA News…

In his opinion, the American side will not distance itself from Ukraine, since it can become “one of the trump cards” of the United States against Russia.

The senator expressed the opinion that military cooperation will be intensified between the countries, as well as increased support for the Ukrainian armed forces from the United States. At the same time, the Biden administration can initiate the appearance of an American military base on Ukrainian territory.

The parliamentarian also suggested that Washington could provide Kiev with not only defensive, but also offensive weapons.

Earlier, Alexei Pushkov said that the impeachment handed down to his predecessor Donald Trump could return like a “boomerang” to the elected US President Joseph Biden.