Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov suggested what the new foreign policy doctrine of the United States will be after the administration of President-elect Joe Biden comes to power.

According to the senator, the United States will view Russia as an enemy and China as a competitor, but in any case, Washington will perceive Beijing and Moscow as ideological, political and geo-economic opponents.

“Because of this, the United States intends to confront both, but above all -“ an increasingly persistent China ”. At the same time, the United States understands that they cannot cope alone. Hence – the idea of ​​a “global coalition of democracies” against “authoritarian regimes” in the person of China, as well as Russia. But if such a NATO-based coalition is already operating against Russia, then it has yet to be created against China, ”Pushkov wrote in Telegram on Saturday, January 9.

The senator also cites an excerpt from an article by the future US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the famous neoconservative Robert Kagan, which says that the country has allies in Europe and Asia, but there is no organization that “would unite Asian and European democracies.”

Thus, the transatlantic community “should be extended” to Asia, says Pushkov, and quotes Biden as saying about “growing challenges” from China, which is trying to reach a “critical mass of influence.”

“And for such a mass of countries in the” gray zone “, located between the Western alliance, on the one hand, and Russia and China, on the other hand, acquire exceptional importance,” he stressed.

We are talking about Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, since these regions are becoming zones of rivalry between the “liberal-democratic” and “authoritarian” regimes, explained Pushkov.

Such an ideologization of geo-geopolitical rivalry is characteristic of the Cold War, reviving it in the form of a confrontation between the “alliance of democracies” and the “alliance of dictatorships”.

“In the new doctrine of US foreign policy, there is a fusion of aggressively liberal and neo-conservative attitudes, and their common denominator is the desire to restore American hegemony on the basis of a global union of supporters of the liberal world order,” the Federation Council member concluded.

Earlier, Pushkov stated the end of the American era after the storming of the Capitol.