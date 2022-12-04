French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement on security guarantees for Russia in the European security architecture will not be followed up. Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov stated this on December 4 in his Telegram channel, commenting on the words of the French leader.

“The media immediately started talking about the fact that in Paris, they say, they still remember diplomacy, and France allegedly retains “autonomy from the United States.” But there are, in fact, no reasons for such judgments, ”Pushkov wrote.

In recent years, the words of the French leader have not been followed by actions, the senator stressed.

He recalled Macron’s statements about the “brain death of NATO”, after which, in his opinion, the policy of the alliance, if it changed, then for the worse. Macron also promised to “persuade the Poles and the Baltic states to start a dialogue with Russia,” but nothing happened.

“It is the Poles and the Balts who tell Paris how to deal with Russia, and not vice versa,” the politician added.

According to Pushkov, nothing prevented Macron from insisting on security guarantees over the past few years, especially in the fall of 2021, when Moscow raised this issue with NATO.

However, at that time, no one heard Macron’s proposals, since the United States took a position against providing Russia with such guarantees.

“So Macron’s statements should not be taken as a guide to action, but as some kind of abstract formulas that he inserts into his discourse. Even if the formulas are correct, they are not agreed upon with other NATO members, and therefore they are just words,” he concluded.

Earlier, on November 3, Macron, in an interview with the TV channel TF1 stated that the future security architecture in Europe would have to include guarantees for Russia. In his opinion, after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, the countries of the West will have to discuss the question of how to satisfy the need of each of the parties for security.

On December 1, the politician announced plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

The Kremlin, in turn, noted that Putin’s plans do not yet have a conversation with the French leader.