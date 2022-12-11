The departure of British singer Elton John from Twitter is associated with the return of the platform to conservatism. This was announced on December 10 by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegram channel.

As the senator suggested, Elton John is not worried about disinformation, but about the fact that Twitter is being rebuilt “on a more conservative platform.”

“Disinformation and censorship have become the main “chips” of Twitter under its former head Jack Dorsey, who was “famous” for banning Donald Trump despite his 83 million followers. And then it suited the British singer quite well, ”Pushkov wrote.

On the eve of Elton John announced the refusal to use Twitter. He argued his decision with changes in the policy of the social network, “which will allow disinformation to spread freely.”

Earlier, on December 3, Pushkov said that fakes, silence and censorship are the “three pillars” of liberal global network platforms. Thus, the senator commented on Elon Musk’s investigation into violations of the previous Twitter administration.

Materials exposing the incident with the laptop of the son of US President Hunter Biden, as well as evidence of the use of Twitter functions for political interests, Elon Musk, together with journalist Matt Taibbi, published in a series of posts on December 3.

Prior to that, on November 23, Pushkov said that under Musk, Twitter was challenging the “liberal dictatorship.” According to the politician, the ex-head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who blocked Donald Trump’s account, turned the social network into a “tool of ideological dictatorship.”

Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 28th. He explained the decision to acquire the company by saying that it is important for the future of civilization to have a digital platform where “a wide range of opinions can be discussed in a healthy manner.” The deal cost the entrepreneur $44 billion.