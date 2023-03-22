Europe’s dissatisfaction with the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will in no way affect China’s behavior on the issue of rapprochement with Russia. This was announced on Wednesday, March 22, by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

According to him, Beijing is aware of the degree of autonomy of the European region from the United States, which has been greatly reduced in recent years. And although China still needs Europe as a trade and economic partner, the current crisis has demonstrated its political unreliability – it is ready to cut off established, beneficial ties for the sake of a common position with the United States. In addition, European leaders are constantly calling for curtailing relations with China, the formation of an anti-Chinese “alliance of democracies.”

“On the contrary, both objectively and subjectively, Russia has all the basic features of a strategic partner and geopolitical ally for China. Like China, for Russia,” Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

On March 21, official talks were held between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The meeting between the leaders of the two countries lasted about six hours. During this time, Putin and Xi Jinping held narrow and extended talks with members of the delegations. Joint statements on the development of Russian-Chinese cooperation were also signed.

Among other things, the parties signed a statement on economic cooperation until 2030. The President of Russia did not rule out that the growth of trade between Russia and China in 2023 will exceed $200 billion.

On March 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the speech of Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the talks in Moscow aroused anger, envy and jealousy among Western regimes. The West “was foaming” listening to the introductory words of politicians.

On the same day, a number of Western media responded to Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia. The Financial Times wrote that with his visit, the Chinese leader wants to influence the conflict in Ukraine and contribute to its peaceful end. The French BFM TV called the meeting between Putin and Xi a signal to the West about Russian-Chinese friendship, while the German channel ZDF focused on Xi Jinping’s words that China will continue cooperation with Russia, despite the current international situation.