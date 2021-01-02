Aleksey Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, pointed out to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the mistake in his New Year’s speech regarding Crimea.

“He feels an irresistible desire to write on the sand in Yalta – they say, Crimea and Ukraine! And then – to look into the foggy (Ukrainian, of course) sea distance … To wash your feet in the “primordially Ukrainian waters” … But there are no natural sandy beaches in Yalta. That is why there is nowhere to write that Crimea is Ukrainian. You can’t write on pebbles. So the Crimean land makes it clear that it does not belong to Ukraine, ”the senator wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the senator, the Ukrainian head was “drawn to New Year’s romance,” but Zelensky once again “got into a mess”.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in his New Year’s address, expressed the hope that the DPR, LPR and the Crimean peninsula “will again be with Ukraine”, and also urged them to “return”.

The Crimean peninsula became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum. Some foreign countries still do not recognize this region as part of Russia. The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the question of ownership of the peninsula is closed.