Saudi Arabia's entry into BRICS strengthens the unification and gives the country new opportunities, Senator Alexey Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel on January 2.

“This is an important development given the Kingdom's regional status and global weight in the oil trade. This step strengthens BRICS, gives new opportunities to Saudi Arabia and outweighs in importance Argentina’s refusal to join the organization,” the politician noted.

Pushkov emphasized that Argentine President Javier Miley’s decision to follow the United States looks like a contradiction to “the general desire of the countries of the Global South to weaken their dependence on the West and strengthen ties with alternative centers of power.”

Unlike Argentina, Saudi Arabia is more experienced and wiser, and “does not put all its eggs in one basket,” the senator concluded.

Previously January 2 TV channel Al Ekhbariya reported that Saudi Arabia has officially joined BRICS. Also, Egypt, Iran and the UAE have already joined the association in 2024.

On December 29, Miley sent letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which he officially rejected the invitation to become a member of the BRICS group of countries. He wrote that he did not think it was appropriate for the country to participate in the community at this time.

On November 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the association would increase its advantage over the G7 with the arrival of new members on January 1. According to the head of Russian diplomacy, the West’s goal is to skim the cream off global politics, economics and other areas in order to ensure its own well-being. Lavrov added that Western countries are trying to achieve these goals using “neocolonial methods.”

BRICS is an interstate association that was founded in June 2006 within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the ministers of economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa later joined it. There are currently nine countries in the bloc.