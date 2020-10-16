Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov speculated about the further fate of Karabakh, recalling how the situations developed in Kosovo, Abkhazia and Transnistria.

He noted that there is not a hint of a compromise in the positions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the situation in the region, and the “red lines” of both countries mutually destroy each other.

Thus, on October 15, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stressed that under no circumstances would he agree to violate the integrity of his country and grant independence to Karabakh.

At the same time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed Armenia’s readiness to defend the region’s right to self-determination.

Thus, under no circumstances will Azerbaijan give its consent to the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, and Armenia is not ready to give up its right to self-determination.

“The UN is powerless here: the two most important principles of international law – territorial integrity and the right to self-determination – clashed here in an uncompromising battle,” Pushkov commented on the positions of Yerevan and Baku.

He recalled that world history knows several options for achieving the triumph of one principle or another: through the use of force or civil wars. The senator noted that Kosovo received such a right through the NATO war against Yugoslavia. At the same time, the UN does not recognize the republic.

However, the same North Atlantic Alliance took the path of denying this right for Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

“Thus, the priority of one of these two principles in each case is ensured through the balance of forces. A postponed solution of the issue is also possible, “Pushkov wrote in Telegram.

According to him, in the latter case, a resolution by force will be impossible or blocked by stronger powers, as in the case of Transnistria. Karabakh, in his opinion, can become an example of such a postponed decision.

The aggravation of the conflict in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic began on September 27. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling and the death of civilians. As a result of negotiations in Moscow, the parties agreed on a ceasefire from October 10, however, hostilities continue to this day.

Azerbaijan and Armenia make each other responsible for violation of the ceasefire.