Pushkov: Obama Wants to Get a “Third Term” in the White House Through Harris

Former US President Barack Obama wants to get his unofficial “third term” in the White House through Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. This was reported in Telegram channel said Senator Alexei Pushkov.

“The second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be a Big Day for the Obamas – husband and wife,” the politician said.

Pushkov emphasized that it was already clear who was running the Harris campaign, and “now it’s as clear as day.” According to the senator, “Barack Obama essentially wants to get his ‘third term’ in the White House through Harris.”

In late July, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle supported the nomination of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the United States presidential election.

Harris thanked the couple for their call and support, emphasizing that their long-standing friendship means a lot to her.

Earlier, it was reported that Barack Obama intended to publicly support Harris as a Democratic Party candidate in the presidential elections.