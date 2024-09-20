Senator Pushkov: Without Dead Souls on Voter Lists, Harris Wouldn’t Have a Chance

Voter lists in most US states will not be “cleaned” of “dead souls,” since without them, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris “would not have a single chance” in the elections. Such a statement was made in his Telegram channel made by Senator Alexei Pushkov.

According to him, Oklahoma authorities reported that they had removed from the voter rolls the names of 95,000 dead people and 56,000 names of felons who were deprived of the right to vote. They also removed 15,000 names of people who registered twice.

“In total, 195,000 fictitious voters have been removed from the lists. And across America, there are also millions of illegal immigrants who are being illegally supplied with ballots by the Democratic Party,” the senator emphasized.

As Pushkov noted, Joe Biden was known as “the candidate for whom the cemeteries voted en masse.” Now all of these 195,000 fictitious voters in Oklahoma should have voted for Harris, the senator concluded.

Earlier, American political scientist Malek Dudakov said that Donald Trump, if he wins, could offer Russia acceptable conditions for normalizing relations, but would demand tough concessions regarding contacts with China. This is what distinguishes the politician’s position from that of Kamala Harris. The political scientist believes that for both candidates, resolving the Middle East crisis and confronting China is much more important than the Ukrainian conflict.