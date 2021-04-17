Senator Alexei Pushkov identified three essential skills to be NATO Secretary General.

He wrote about this on April 18 in his Telegram channel, speaking about the Minister of Defense of Germany, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who, according to some sources, claims to be the secretary general of the North Atlantic Alliance.

According to Pushkov, in order to occupy this position, special “qualifications are not needed”, but it is necessary to have “three things”.

“First, with square eyes, repeat once a month that NATO will deal with Russia from a position of strength. Second: to obey in everything the assistant to the head of the US State Department. Third: once a week to remind about the approach of the Russian threat to the borders of NATO, ”the senator said.

Separately, Pushkov added the need to “promote diversity in the alliance apparatus, which will serve as a kind of test for tolerance.

“Without this, it will not work. But the current Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany will succeed, ”he stressed.

On April 17, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer reported that Russia’s improved armaments and military operations in the middle of Europe have created real threats. In her opinion, such threats are “specific and immediate.”

The German minister has already made similar statements earlier. So, on April 3, Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the need for Germany to invest in its own security is due, among other things, to the actions of Moscow. Germany is often the target of attacks that may be associated with Moscow, she said.

On March 23, a NATO statement at the level of the alliance’s foreign ministers reported that Russia’s aggressive actions pose a threat to Euro-Atlantic security. The alliance noted that they will continue to adapt to challenges from Russia, including international terrorism, cyber and hybrid threats.

On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance considers Russia’s actions in recent years more and more aggressive. He stressed that the alliance continues to adhere to a “combined” approach in relations with the Russian Federation.

On March 24, Stoltenberg announced that the European Union and NATO cannot cope with the challenges posed by Russia alone.