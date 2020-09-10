Chairman of the Federation Council Fee on Data Coverage Alexei Pushkov stated that the US State Division is attempting to “wishful considering”, declaring the potential of not letting Russia into Syria.

“What sort of hegemonic fantasies are they – to let, to not let in ?! Sure, it didn’t depend upon the USA: Obama was confronted with the very fact of Moscow’s actions and couldn’t oppose something to this, ”the parliamentarian wrote in his Telegram channel.

He pressured that Russia got here to Syria “despite and along with the USA,” and now Washington shouldn’t fake that they might forestall this.

The senator additionally famous that Moscow’s participation within the battle saved all the Center East area from catastrophe.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for Center East Affairs David Schenker stated that “it was a giant mistake to let Russia into Syria” and expressed concern about Moscow’s “involvement” within the Libyan battle.

Earlier it was reported that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation for its help in restoring safety within the nation and overcoming the financial penalties of the conflict.