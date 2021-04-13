Senator Alexei Pushkov gave advice to US President Joe Biden in case of a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

The politician advised the head of the United States to get rid of the delusion that he “gifted” Russia with an offer to hold a meeting with Putin. “This is not true. Biden only confirmed that the United States cannot do without dialogue with Russia, as well as with China. And without such a dialogue, the US president himself, first of all, will look stupid, “Pushkov wrote.

In his opinion, if Biden expects to conduct a dialogue “from a position of strength”, then this will be the third delusion with which he will have to part.

Pushkov also believes that Biden will have to do this in any scenario: in extreme cases, during the very meeting with Putin.

On April 13, Biden, during a telephone conversation, invited Putin to a bilateral summit on neutral territory. The leaders of the two countries will discuss all topical issues related to relations between states. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the presidents could meet face-to-face next summer.