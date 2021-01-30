Alexei Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, advised US President Joseph Biden to show great restraint.

The senator commented on a statement by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that US President Joe Biden “never held back” in his judgments about Russia’s actions and “conveyed this clearly during a conversation” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“It is not known whether this is so, but in the current conditions, when the tension does not decrease, but even grows, restraint would not prevent the US President from approaching international affairs. Whatever prompted him to do in Washington, ”the parliamentarian said on Twitter.

The telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden took place on Tuesday. Earlier, the American media spoke about the purpose of Biden’s call to Putin. The National Interest drew attention to the difference in the official information of the Kremlin and the White House about the talks between the presidents.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Biden did not agree on a personal meeting. Prior to that, the Kremlin declared that there were no conditions for a reset of relations between the Russian Federation and the United States.