Alexey Pushkov, the head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, told why Western countries cannot lift restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.

He expressed the opinion that the lifting of the sanctions would mean that the West would recognize Crimea as Russian territory. In addition, in this case, Western states will no longer be able to support Ukraine.

“And the West cannot do this, since too many resources have already been invested in the confrontation with Russia,” he wrote in Telegram and specified that we are talking about political and ideological resources, as well as resources through NATO.

The senator believes that the contradictions between the West and Russia have spread to basic values ​​and acquired a civilizational character. He added that the situation in international relations does not suit either Europe, the United States or the Russian Federation.

According to Pushkov, the West cannot come to terms with an independent Russian policy, and sanctions are affecting the Russian economy. The senator concluded that at present there are no figures in the world who are capable of “reconsidering the well-established but dead-end paradigm.”

The Crimean peninsula became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum. Some foreign countries still do not recognize this region as part of Russia. The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the question of ownership of the peninsula is closed. Earlier, Pushkov reacted to the statement of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on the “return” of Crimea.