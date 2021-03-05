The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov expressed the opinion that Germany should regard Nord Stream 2 as a political project.

“We are talking about the political weight and national dignity of Germany. If she yields to Washington in the pipeline dispute, her authority in the EU will suffer greatly, ”the senator wrote on Telegram.

According to him, at present “there is a test of the ability of the leading European country to rebuff the United States on at least one issue that belongs only to its competence.”

Pushkov added that it is widely believed in Europe that the United States can no longer be relied on as it used to. At the same time, the senator noted that the EU states, which “do not value European immunity,” are ready to give in to the United States at the first opportunity.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the laying of two strings of a gas pipeline from the coast of the Russian Federation through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The United States actively opposes the construction of the pipeline and periodically imposes sanctions.

Earlier, Germany once again criticized the American restrictive measures against the project, calling them “interference with European sovereignty.” At the same time, it was reported that the German government drew up four options for action in the situation around the “SP-2”, including the suspension of construction for the period of negotiations with the United States.