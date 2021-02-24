The contradictions between the West and Russia spread to the basic values ​​and acquired a civilizational character. Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov speculated about this in Telegram-channel.

In his opinion, in such conditions, the United States and Europe can offer nothing to Moscow, except to begin to lift the sanctions, that is, in fact, agree with the annexation of Crimea to Russia and refuse to support Kiev. “And the West also cannot do this, since too many resources – both political and ideological, and through NATO have already been invested in the confrontation with Russia. So this Gordian knot cannot be cut with one smart move, ”the parliamentarian explained.

The senator added that the current situation in international relations does not suit either side. Thus, the United States cannot keep Russia in the role that was assigned to it after the end of the Cold War. The European Union is unhappy with the situation, since it is unable to change Russia’s policy in Donbass with the help of sanctions, and the restrictions themselves are costly. The problem for Russia is sanctions, which affect the possibilities of the economy and the rate of its growth.

However, neither side can shift the balance of power without the risk of a military conflict. In addition, in the modern Western world there are no figures capable of reconsidering the “established but dead-end paradigm,” the senator concluded.

Earlier, Pushkov called “a manifestation of an inferiority complex” admiration for the recognition of Russian achievements by the West. He urged not to admire the fact that Russia’s successes were recognized by “unknown journalists writing from a country where there is a complete lockdown and a catastrophic lack of vaccine.”