The head of the Federation Council commission on information policy, Alexei Pushkov, commented on the statement by the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, that the American side will no longer promote democracy in other countries by forceful overthrow of regimes.

“Will the new United States administration not deal with regime change overseas?” And what will she do then? ”He wrote in Telegram and, referring to the Syria Times, noted that the United States continues to bring militants from the ISIS group banned in the Russian Federation to the SAR.

Pushkov stressed that if it abandons the policy of “regime change”, Washington should stop military training of terrorists at its base at Al-Tanf in Syria, close the facility itself and withdraw all its troops from the country. The senator expressed the opinion that the United States will not do this.

“And if they don’t do it, it means they don’t refuse from the policy of“ regime change ”. Empty, ”he concluded.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States no longer intends to promote democracy in the world by forceful overthrow of regimes and military interventions. At the same time, he stressed that Washington will support democracy around the world.