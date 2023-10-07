Senator Pushkov: after Putin’s speech, the West is confident in Russia’s invincibility

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech in Sochi reinforced the Western public’s belief that Russia cannot be defeated. About this in Telegram– Senator Alexey Pushkov said on the channel.

The politician spoke about an article in the French newspaper Figaro with the headline “Putin keeps his finger on the nuclear trigger.” Pushkov recalled the words of Putin, who warned about two cases when the Russian Federation could use nuclear weapons. “If nuclear weapons are used against it and if there is a threat to the very existence of Russian statehood. Such a threat can arise in today’s world only from the West,” the senator clarified.

The politician added that the warnings had the desired effect on the consciousness of the Western public. The West is confident that a “strategic defeat” of Russia is impossible, he pointed out.

The French publication Le Figaro suggested that in his speech Putin “multiplied his warnings to the West” and also saw the Russian leader’s words as a “thinly veiled threat.”