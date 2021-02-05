Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in his Telegram-channel criticized the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after blocking the TV channels “112 Ukraine”, ZIK and NewsOne.

“You can’t take seriously what Zelensky has promised, said and says,” the senator wrote. So Pushkov commented on the statement made by the Ukrainian leader in 2019 that he will never block TV channels. The senator added that Zelensky’s words have nothing to do with deeds.

On February 2, the President of Ukraine put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting. Personal sanctions were also imposed on the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding.

After that, the Opposition Platform – For Life party announced the start of impeachment proceedings against Zelensky, accusing him of violating the constitution and introducing censorship.