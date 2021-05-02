Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov criticized the statement of the American side that the United States maintains world order to preserve peace, while Russia and China are opposed to it. The senator shared his opinion in Telegram-channel.

The words about the world order were spoken on the eve by the responsible officer of the Bureau for International Organizations of the State Department Erica Barks-Ruggles. Pushkov stressed that the order and rules the diplomat is talking about is an ideological forgery that has nothing to do with the UN Charter and international law.

“In fact, the ‘rules-based world order’ is arbitrary by the United States and its closest allies, as it is based on the rules that are established in Washington,” the senator wrote, recalling to Washington several conflicts that this ‘world order’ has spawned. Among them, he named the wars in Afghanistan and Vietnam, as well as the coup in Ukraine.

Earlier, Pushkov responded to a statement by the US President’s press secretary Jen Psaki that Washington wants to ease tensions with Moscow. “Oh yeah! We noticed that the United States is doing nothing but “striving to reduce tensions,” wrote a member of the Federation Council.