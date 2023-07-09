US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was incredibly accommodating during her visit to China. The corresponding statement was made on July 9 by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

He marked the article New York Post, which drew attention to Yellen’s many awkward bows to her Chinese counterpart, many of which he left unanswered.

Pushkov suggested that these actions were caused by the desire of the American side to get something they needed from China.

“It must be time for the Americans to bow, here is the head of the US Treasury, Yelen, bowing to his Chinese colleague. The new uncertainty of the United States before the discovery that China, which has gained weight, is receiving the fortune of part of the American ruling circles, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The day before, Bloomberg, citing a US agency, reported that Yellen held five-hour talks with Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifen in Beijing, which was the first in-depth exchange of views between leading economic politicians of countries seeking to reduce tensions in relations.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen arrived in Beijing on July 6. Yellen’s visit will last from July 6 to 9, during which she will meet with high-ranking Chinese officials. The meeting between the US minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping is not scheduled.

On July 8, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China He Lifen expressed concern at the meeting with Yellen about the existing US sanctions, noting that “generalization of national security” is not conducive to normal trade and economic ties.

Earlier, on July 3, Yellen met with Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng. During the meeting, the head of the department noted the importance of the joint work of the two largest economies to solve global problems.

Prior to this, in April, the US Treasury noted the desire for “healthy economic relations with China” for mutually beneficial growth and support in resolving pressing issues.

On June 23, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby spoke of hopes to maintain channels of communication with China, despite Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s leadership. He also noted that there are signs from China that the state wants to maintain contacts with the United States.

On June 18, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited China. His visit against the backdrop of “cold bilateral ties” was the first as head of the US State Department. In particular, tensions between the countries arose over the issue of Taiwan independence, disagreements in the field of technology and trade, and also because of the downing of a balloon over American territory.