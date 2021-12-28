International conventions condemn and reject discrimination in any form, and there can be no exceptions to this rule. This was announced by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov on Tuesday, December 28.

Thus, he commented on the message of the American political scientist Malek Dudakov, which, among other things, said that “white people in the United States today have a 33% chance of going to Harvard University, and blacks – 95%,” which is characterized as “positive” discrimination.

“The most important feature of the ultra-liberal counter-culture is monstrous hypocrisy and distortion of the very essence of the concepts on which human civilization is based, such as family, woman, man, race, gender, etc. In this regard, the counter-culture preached and imposed by ultra-liberals and leftists is anti-civilization, ”the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

On December 2, Pushkov described the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement as a powerful factor in the disruption of public life in the United States. According to him, “American rulers have not yet fully realized which demon they have released outside.”

On November 21, Pushkov called the calls for a revolution in the United States “a mess of empty slogans.” Thus, he commented on the protests in the United States, which began after the acquittal of a teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in the case of a double murder in the city of Kenosha.