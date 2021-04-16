Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov called the reaction of ex-Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security John Bolton to the Russian sanctions imposed against him not too clever.

On April 16, John Bolton declared his pride in the fact that his person was included in the list of persons who are prohibited from entering Russia. He stressed that in this way Moscow recognized him as “the voice of American interests.”

According to the Pushkov, accusations against Russia of alleged attempts to undermine the American way of life in the United States today are “going with a bang.” However, outside the United States, such attacks are not seriously appreciated.

“What kind of a way of life is this if it can be undermined from distant Russia? Moreover, recently America itself has been successfully undermining its way of life and its image in the world. This is generally accepted. So Bolton only aggravated his position with his not-too-smart reaction. Trump fired him correctly, ”he wrote on Telegram on Saturday, April 17.

Earlier that day, Russia banned John Bolton and a number of other high-ranking American officials and figures involved in the implementation of the anti-Russian course from entering the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that the decision was made against the background of “unprecedented complications provoked by Washington” in Russian-American relations.