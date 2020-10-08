Senator Oleksiy Pushkov compared the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a comedian whose talent is in demand only in noble living rooms. The parliamentarian wrote about this in his Telegram-account.

The Russian politician commented on the visit of Zelensky and his wife to Buckingham Palace and a meeting with members of the British royal family. He noted that after all, there is an audience where the President of Ukraine succeeds at least something. So, according to Pushkov, the talent of a comedian is not at all in demand at large summits, but in a narrow circle is fully manifested.

Earlier it was reported that the Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton met with Zelensky and his wife Elena. It is noted that the meeting took place in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace in London. Prince William greeted Zelenskiy on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

Zelensky is on an official visit to the UK on October 7-8. He plans to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British investors. It is also known that Britain and Ukraine will sign a bilateral agreement on free trade and strategic partnership.