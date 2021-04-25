Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that Czech President Milos Zeman did not provide evidence of the involvement of the Russian special services in the explosion in Vrbetica, because they simply did not exist and do not exist.

“It’s not surprising: they didn’t show evidence because they simply didn’t exist and aren’t there. A propaganda attack was needed – it took place. In fact, it is a pile of anti-Russian fantasies and another bag of smoke. Disinformation in the countries of the Western Alliance is once again determining politics, ”Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel on Sunday, April 25.

Earlier that day, Zeman did not rule out the possibility that the current situation around the story with the explosions in the warehouses in Vrbetica was a game of the special services. He also stated that the intelligence report did not provide evidence of the involvement of “Russian agents” in this incident.

Also, the Czech President urged to wait for the results of the investigation of the incident before drawing conclusions.

On April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis announced that the country’s authorities suspect the Russian special services of involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the same day, Prague announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats.

Russia, in response to these actions, a day later announced 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata. The accusations in the Russian Federation were categorically denied, and the fact that Prague does not publish a report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called evidence of a lie.

As explained in the Russian Foreign Ministry, as a result of the mutual expulsion of diplomats, by May 31, seven diplomats, 25 technical staff and 19 people will remain in the embassies of the Czech Republic and the Russian Federation.