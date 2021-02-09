Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov commented on the refusal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to purchase the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The senator spoke in his Telegram-channel.

“Zelenskiy is not an expert in anything but humor, and his arguments about the Russian vaccine are laughable. In addition, he is politically short-sighted: what will he do when the EU approves the vaccine? Do I have to admit it urgently? ” – wrote Pushkov.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kiev refused to purchase Sputnik V due to a lack of evidence of its effectiveness. According to him, there is no confirmation of the effectiveness of this drug. He added that the citizens of Ukraine are “definitely not rabbits.”

Sputnik V became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).